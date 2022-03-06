Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.27)-($1.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.41. 2,694,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,575. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Okta by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

