Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $215.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. Okta has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Okta by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

