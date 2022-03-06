Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

