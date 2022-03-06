ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $63.00 at Mizuho

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.