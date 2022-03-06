Only1 Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $580,693.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00035241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00104314 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

