Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Ooma has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a PE ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

