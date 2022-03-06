Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.