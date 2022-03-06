Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPRO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.