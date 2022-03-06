Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for iCAD in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICAD. Guggenheim downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

iCAD stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,475 shares of company stock worth $185,226 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

