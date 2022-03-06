Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

