Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Optical Cable stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

