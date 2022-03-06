Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.35

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.35 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.67). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.67), with a volume of 7,937 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.89) price target on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The firm has a market cap of £10.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.82.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

