Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 67.4% in February

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 517,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

OEC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

In other news, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

