Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

