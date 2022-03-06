Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

