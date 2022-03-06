Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,356,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,323,028. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.