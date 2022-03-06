Oss Stephen A. Van Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

