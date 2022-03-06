Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,287 shares of company stock worth $4,804,876 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Outset Medical by 290.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 621,005 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

