Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 16,863 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 26,470 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 78,333 shares of company stock worth $136,990 over the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 46,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 149,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

