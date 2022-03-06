Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,159 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,480,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

