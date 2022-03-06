Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. 140,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,047. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

