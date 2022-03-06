Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,775 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 147,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,815. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.