Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 195 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.39. 3,619,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,233. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

