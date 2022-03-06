Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.19.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$33.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$29.08 and a one year high of C$42.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.97.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. Analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.6699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

