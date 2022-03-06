Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,867,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $283.85 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $279.12 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.94.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

