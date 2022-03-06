Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

NYSE PSA traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $377.36. 697,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,051. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.17. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.50 and a fifty-two week high of $379.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

