Parkside Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.96. 4,535,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

