Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $46.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PSN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 737,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parsons by 99.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 193,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Parsons by 34.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 172.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Parsons by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the period.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

