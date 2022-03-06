Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $401.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

