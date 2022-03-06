Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 365 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

