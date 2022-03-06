Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 641 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $61.69 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.