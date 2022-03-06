Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

