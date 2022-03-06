Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

