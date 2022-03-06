Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

NYSE:MDT opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

