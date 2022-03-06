Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.