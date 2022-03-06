Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.