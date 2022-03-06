Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.03.

PPL stock opened at C$46.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.15. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$34.89 and a one year high of C$46.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

