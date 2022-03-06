Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.03.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL stock opened at C$46.17 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$34.89 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.