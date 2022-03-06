Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.55 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $173.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

