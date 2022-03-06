Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,535 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Penske Automotive Group worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.02. 465,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,081. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

