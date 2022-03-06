Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.75 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $739.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.