Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 797,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,426. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.