Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $24.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOOF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,181. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 38.00. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

