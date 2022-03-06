Peter Dicks Buys 1,274 Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,794.85).

Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.43) on Friday. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £650.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 152.26 and a quick ratio of 152.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

