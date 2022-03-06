Philippe R. Gilbert Sells 3,897 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

