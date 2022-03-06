Phillips Edison & Company Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

