Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.49

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGENY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Pigeon alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.