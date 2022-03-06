Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,183.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $319,656.83 and $9,183.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003723 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

