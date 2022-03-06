PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $245,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $11.07 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

