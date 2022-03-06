Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 8%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.58. Approximately 240,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,169,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,712,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,786,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.